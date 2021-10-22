Abulaba Price Up 54.1% Over Last 7 Days (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 66.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $1,794.43 and $30.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00210342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00104297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

