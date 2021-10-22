Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ACN stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.06. The stock has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $350.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $3,647,562 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

