Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $1.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $984.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

