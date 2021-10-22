Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 554,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $42,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 347,641 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 493,962 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $984.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

