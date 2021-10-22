ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

ACNB has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACNB opened at $27.51 on Friday. ACNB has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $3,730 and sold 2,268 shares worth $64,448. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACNB stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of ACNB worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

