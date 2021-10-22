ACoconut Hits Market Cap of $680,758.96 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $680,758.96 and $62,460.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00041996 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

