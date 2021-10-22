Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.47 million and $935,749.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,784.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.06 or 0.06534684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00318454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.52 or 0.01019205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00089485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.12 or 0.00444386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00280495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00254791 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

