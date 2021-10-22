adbank (ADB) One Day Volume Hits $873,313.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $873,313.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00214248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011010 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

