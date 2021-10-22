Add.xyz (ADD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $126,639.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $126,639.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 139.2% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00214640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

