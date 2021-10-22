Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.40

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.40 and traded as low as $25.72. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 11,480 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

