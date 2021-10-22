ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 2.1%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.91 ($0.02). Approximately 102,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,052,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ADM Energy plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

