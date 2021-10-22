Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,224 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80,912 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 7.6% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $133,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

ADBE stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

