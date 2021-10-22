ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of ADTRAN worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.