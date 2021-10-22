Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Axiom Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 6.5% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. 516,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,364,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.