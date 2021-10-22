Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aegon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

