Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $58,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after acquiring an additional 894,051 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 732,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.