Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Holdings Boosted by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. Aeva Technologies accounts for about 6.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 12.00% of Aeva Technologies worth $268,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 9,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

