Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $16,837,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

