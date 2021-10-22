Affimed Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Affimed stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

