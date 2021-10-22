AGCO Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,015. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.