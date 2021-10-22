Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.97. The stock had a trading volume of 762,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,123. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

