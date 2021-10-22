Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.48 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $88.48 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,346.79 or 1.00175638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00319997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.33 or 0.00516555 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00201397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011020 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000979 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,296,804 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.