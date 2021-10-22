Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Air Lease worth $56,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

AL stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

