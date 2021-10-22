Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,030 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.31% of Akero Therapeutics worth $45,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,783,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $20.94 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,441 shares of company stock worth $920,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.