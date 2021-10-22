Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,537 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 13.57% of Akouos worth $58,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Akouos by 458.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 76.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the first quarter valued at $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akouos by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Akouos by 32.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Akouos stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

