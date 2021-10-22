Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces $0.78 Dividend

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.
AKZOY stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $44.14.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
