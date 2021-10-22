Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces $0.78 Dividend

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

AKZOY stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.