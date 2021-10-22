Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 107,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

