Albar Capital Ltd Purchases 196,445 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares during the period. Allegion comprises approximately 2.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.29% of Allegion worth $36,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

