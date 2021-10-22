Alchemix Reaches One Day Volume of $7.49 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $286.13 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $373.58 or 0.00618406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,080,009 coins and its circulating supply is 765,901 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

