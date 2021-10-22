Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of AA stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

