Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$81.40 during midday trading on Friday. 64,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.