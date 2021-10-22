Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Alexander’s worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $280.76 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.