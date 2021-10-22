Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $233.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded as high as $209.76 and last traded at $208.24, with a volume of 672305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.56.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,104,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

