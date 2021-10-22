Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.6% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,169,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.94. 354,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,273,555. The company has a market cap of $489.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

