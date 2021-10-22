ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0001

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 52.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $13,310.46 and approximately $972.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 198.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00210654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004290 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.