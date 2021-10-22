Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

