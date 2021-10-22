Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.37. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.