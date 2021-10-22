ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.21% of ALLETE worth $373,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in ALLETE by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

