Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 50,430 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.45% of IPG Photonics worth $50,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.96.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

