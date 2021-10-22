Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 74,940 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.13% of Trupanion worth $52,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,862. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $109.76 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

