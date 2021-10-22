Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 899,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Annaly Capital Management worth $38,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

