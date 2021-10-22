Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,517 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.93% of Chart Industries worth $49,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $162.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.