Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,419 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.55% of West Fraser Timber worth $45,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $286,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $4,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $11,528,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $11,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

WFG opened at $85.59 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.