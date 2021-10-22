Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 15,262 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $40,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $516.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $518.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

