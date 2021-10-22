Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.31% of Fair Isaac worth $45,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $407.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

