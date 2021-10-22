Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.31% of Fair Isaac worth $45,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac stock opened at $407.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.
In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fair Isaac Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
