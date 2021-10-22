Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $50,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,385,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,192 shares in the company, valued at $62,069,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.11.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $517.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

