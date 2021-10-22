Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $37.81 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,488 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.76% of Neogen worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 171.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,957 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 239.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $41.34 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

