Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $38.87 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.59% of Heska worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $235.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Heska Co. has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,239.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.