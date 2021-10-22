Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $39.04 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.97% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $39,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

APAM opened at $49.04 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.