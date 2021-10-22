Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $46.21 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,496 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $46,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.